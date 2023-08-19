Chris Roemer: Democracy thrives when issues are debated, not when opposing views are suppressed | COMMENTARY

Let’s say there is a community where people can buy cellphones from a wide variety of retailers. Almost all stores carry a phone I’ll call the Omega 27. The phone is also available for purchase at any number of online sites.

There is one store in the community that chooses not to carry the Omega 27. Would it be accurate to say the Omega 27 is being banned?

Now, let’s imagine there is a community where someone wrote a book called, “Thought and Action,” which is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart and almost all other brick-and-mortar and online locations.

The book can also be found in most public libraries, but it is not available in the community’s public school libraries.

Would it be accurate to say “Thought and Action” is being banned or censored?If that’s a book ban, it’s a pretty lousy one.

A ban implies a book is unavailable and might even be illegal to possess.

Yet there are those in Carroll County framing the efforts of parents to influence which books their children might encounter on the shelves of their school library as an attack on liberty itself.

According to the Times, a parent speaking at a recent board of education meeting expressed concern about the requests Carroll County Public Schools has received to reconsider the school system’s decision to make certain books available in school libraries.

The parent said, “Liberty means I’m allowed to read what I want, and someone else is allowed not to read what they don’t want to read.”

It’s hard to argue with that sentiment. I don’t know many people who would, but does that mean all printed material must be available in school libraries because some student might want to read it?

Over the years CCPS has no doubt rejected scores of books it decided were not appropriate for CCPS students, and we all should appreciate the school system’s efforts in that regard.

The problem is, a common approach to making those types of decisions no longer exists. Still, decisions have to be made. Is the act of making those decisions an attack on liberty?

The issue here is not one of censorship. It’s about where to draw the line.

Someone has to decide what is and what is not on the shelves of school libraries, and there is nothing wrong with having a substantive debate about where that line should be drawn.

Alleging any member of the public who wishes to engage in that debate is a hater of liberty is unfair and untrue. I don’t know anything about the books parents locally are expressing concern about. This commentary has nothing to do with the relative merits of those books and I offer no opinion on them.

But to say anyone using the process CCPS has established to address their concerns “is a threat to a healthy democracy,” is an asinine assertion … and a red herring. Democracy thrives when issues are debated, not when opposing arguments are stifled and called anti-democratic.

What’s anti-democratic is telling people with whom you disagree to just shut up and go away.

CCPS has established a process by which anyone is able to challenge the school system’s decisions about what is in its school libraries.

The people who are threatening democracy are not those who have raised questions about some of these books, but rather by the people who are criticizing anyone raising those concerns.

Throwing around terms like “book ban” and “censorship” to describe the effort of parents who have chosen to use the process available to address their concerns is dishonest, inaccurate and inflammatory. It is an argument used primarily by those who wish to distract from the more substantive debate currently taking place.

Just because you like a book doesn’t mean it must be in school libraries, and just because you don’t like a book doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be in school libraries.

Someone has to decide, and I think the process CCPS has established for addressing parental concerns is appropriate.

That assumes, however, the members comprising CCPS’ Reconsideration Committee are chosen fairly and come to their task without bias or prejudice.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com