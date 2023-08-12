Chris Roemer: We need to invest in the people who do the farming in this county | COMMENTARY

Over the years, Carroll County has invested tens of millions of dollars and decades of effort to preserve the agricultural character of our community.

But farming is more than patches of open land. It’s a way of life.

Farming is hard. It’s one of the most-dangerous occupations. It’s all too easy to get entangled in belts, chains and gears when working on combines and other equipment resulting in crushed limbs and missing fingers. Tractors overturn, pinning their operators underneath, and animal-related injuries are not uncommon.

Further, the constant financial pressure faced by family farms produces one of the highest rates of depression of any occupation in America.

Traditionally, family farms are passed down from one generation to the next, but with each new generation, a decision must be made:

“Do I carry on the family tradition, working as hard as mom and dad did all their lives, or do I sell the farm and become far more financially secure than I can ever hope to be if I keep on farming?”

I applaud our commissioners — past and present — for the investment they’ve made to preserve as much of the county’s farmland as they have. Farming is an honorable way of life which deserves our protection.

But with fewer and fewer people willing to till the soil, not only will the rolling green hills dotted with farmhouses, barns and silos disappear over time, so will the “culture of farming” that has in so many ways defined the county since its inception.

In the long run, our ability to keep that culture alive depends on our willingness to invest in the people who do the farming.

Either we act to protect family farming as a viable way of life for this and subsequent generations or that way of life will die leaving nothing but a few open spaces as quaint reminders of what once was.

It is in our collective best interest to preserve a thriving farming community in Carroll County.

To that end, I’m wondering what effect the recently enacted $3,000 impact fee will have on Carroll County farmers and our years-long effort to save as much farmland as possible?

Will it help? Will it hurt? Do we know? Was that even considered?

Actions like imposing an impact fee need to be considered, not in a silo, but holistically. There are always unintended and unanticipated consequences.

The commissioners do not have an easy job. They must balance competing priorities, which means nothing they do is done in a vacuum.

What effect will the new fee have on the county’s business development efforts?

How will it affect the ability of young people to start a family and afford a home.

What will its impact be on historically disadvantaged communities?

I’m not sure the commissioners fully vetted their decision before imposing the new fee. Actually, I’m not sure much thought went into it at all. The initial suggestion was for a $6,000 fee. That seemed a bit high so the commissioners settled on 3,000 instead?

How did they arrive at that number?

Was it based on empirical data or did it just feel right?

One of the commissioners suggested the county start at $3,000. Next year, he said, the fee can bump up to $6,000 … or maybe the commissioners will decide to take it down to zero.

What kind of plan is that?

It seems like a one-off decision that, as reported recently in the Times, even CCPS Superintendent Cynthia McCabe believes won’t do much to fund future school construction.

The bigger question facing the commissioners is what to do about a ballooning school budget that is consuming more and more of the county’s resources.

The school system is not the commissioners’ only responsibility. There are other critical services for which they need to provide, like the Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Social Services, the Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services, to name just a few.

In a zero sum game, every dollar increase in any budget means a decrease in someone else’s budget.

But we’re no longer in a zero sum game. If we were, the school system would consume nearly every taxpayer dollar collected by the county over the next several years.

So the pool of money available to commissioners needs to grow, and that means higher taxes.

To address the school system’s burgeoning needs without unduly burdening the county’s taxpayers will require innovative thinking, tough choices and a comprehensive approach to budgeting that examines the impact of every decision on the whole.

We want good schools, but at what cost?

We cannot allow every other budget item to become a victim of the mushrooming financial expectations of an increasingly state-run school system.

Are we willing to diminish, or sacrifice entirely, services that assist the elderly, the indigent, families in crisis and people with physical and cognitive disabilities, in order to pay for every unfunded education mandate the state is forcing on the county.

Should we settle for fewer sheriff’s deputies on the streets? A less robust Health Department?

Or are the commissioners willing to raise taxes so high they won’t have to make any hard choices?

The commissioners must avoid being pressured into allowing any one constituency to monopolize the taxpayers’ money.

At the end of the day, will there be anything left for things as frivolous as protecting our agricultural character, always at the core of our identity as a county and integral to the quality of life we have enjoyed for so long?

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com