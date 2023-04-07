Chris Roemer: It’s time for Democrats to question their party’s nonsensical positions | COMMENTARY

Here are four examples of embarrassingly weak arguments currently being made by Democratic politicians:

Argument No.1: Democrats are the party of law and order.

Forget politicians like Reps. Cori Bush, Ilan Omar and other members of the “Squad.”

Forget the Minneapolis City councilwoman who says people who worry they might not be able to reach the police when they call 911, are simply coming from a place of privilege.

Forget about no cash bail policie, and progressive district attorneys who refuse to prosecute criminals.

Yes, crime is up in cities run by Democrats all over the country, but some of those cities are in Republican states, therefore, it can’t be the Democrats who are to blame for the rise in crime.

Argument No. 2: The border is secure. Look at all the fentanyl we’ve confiscated.

Ignore that there are still hundreds of thousands of young people overdosing on drugs being smuggled into the country. Forget the millions of people we know about still flooding across the border, and the million who “got-a-way” since 2021, whom we know nothing about.

The border is secure, and if it’s not secure, it’s former President Donald Trump’s fault. He dismantled the immigration system.

Argument No. 3: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing belligerence have nothing to do with a perceived weakness of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Sure, Russia just shot one of our military aircraft out of the sky, and yes, we did permit the Chinese to fly a spy balloon over theUnited States, lingering over military bases collecting intelligence, and, according to NBC News, sending it back to Beijing.

The Biden administration gave both countries a stern warning not to do it again.

Further, handing over the “Merchant of Death,” Russian arms dealer, Viktor Anatolyevich Bout, for Brittany Griner in no way gave Russian President Vladimir Putin any incentive to “kidnap” another American citizen, this time Wall Street Journal correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, and charge him with espionage.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his “grave concern” to the Russians about Gershkovich’s arrest.

Also, Saudi Arabia’s astonishing Chinese-brokered rapprochement with Iran, and its decision to cut oil production, driving up gas prices here and giving Russia a lifeline allowing it to raise the cash it desperately needs to continue its aggression in Ukraine, should not be interpreted as a thumb in Biden’seye.

The world knows better than to mess with Biden.

Argument 4: Democrats are not to blame for the U.S. soon spending a trillion dollars a year just to pay the interest on the national debt.

Yes, it’s true Goldman Sachs now estimates the The Inflation Reduction Act’s climate-based subsidies will actually cost taxpayers $1.2 trillion, three times what Democrats told us they would cost, prompting the Wall Street Journal to refer to the bill as, “one of the greatest confidence tricks on taxpayers in history.”

Spiking interest rates, made necessary by historic inflation, brought about by runaway government spending, will only serve to increase the interest taxpayers must pay on the debt.

Regardless, the government needs to spend more money, not less.

These arguments are, to be kind, hard to defend, which is why Democratic politicians and pundits bring up Trump and “Extreme MAGA Republicans” every opportunity they get. It’s how they can change the subject in a way their voters have been programmed to accept.

Both parties react to this nation’s challenges from a political expediency perspective rather than from a earnest desire to actually make things better.

For example, Democrats have little interest in dealing with our exploding national debt because the party’s success is dependent on its practice of buying votes by promising a continual stream of government handouts. That strategy relies on an interrupted flow of cash. Anything impeding that flow jeopardizes the party’s ability to continue making its payouts.

The same sort of political analysis can be seen in Democratic Rep. Jamal Bowman’s comments explaining why his party should not support a ban of TikTok. Most TikTok users are younger, Bowman argues, and those young people might not be happy if the app is banned. He worries such a ban would provoke a backlash that would hurt Democrats. “What if those young voters stay home or go Republican?” he warned.

TikTok might represent a serious national security threat, but if Democrats’ chances of winning the next election are hurt by banning it, that’s just not an option.

Besides, anyone who wants to ban TikTok is a xenophobic racist.

If Democrats would like to defend where their party stands on the issues, those policies need to stand or fall on their own merits. Constantly shrieking, “Trump is a tyrant,” or asserting “What Republicans do is worse than what we do,” or “Republicans are doing something stupid, so we can do something stupid, too,” are hardly convincing arguments.

It would be cathartic for Democrats to question some of their party’s more nonsensical positions, but anyone who does, needs to be prepared for the inevitable invidious reaction. Left-leaning partisans will call you a fascist, mention Trump 800 times and cut you off from polite society.

Welcome to the club.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com