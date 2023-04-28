Chris Roemer: We need other choices besides Biden or Trump in 2024 | COMMENTARY

When I think of 2024 and my choice for president again might be Donald Trump or Joe Biden, I get sick to my stomach.

An intolerable adolescent egomaniac or an incompetent puppet so past his prime, he’s actually a non-essential government employee.

In a country of 330 million, if this is the best we can do, we are doomed as a people.

And that’s our country’s biggest problem today. We are no longer “a people.” We’ve become an assemblage of loosely affiliated “tribes” who have less in common with each other all the time. And it’s unprincipled leaders like Biden and Trump who take every opportunity to divide us further because it’s in their political self-interest to do so.

When the great colonial powers worked to organize Africa in their own image, they showed little understanding or appreciation for the power of tribal loyalty. There were hundreds of tribes throughout Africa. The people of the continent thought of themselves as Kikuyu, Buganda or Bahutu, not members of a larger nation, or even as African, for that matter.

Out of ignorance — or arrogance — Europeans drew national boundaries without regard for tribal histories, conquerors and conquered, customs, traditions, superstitions or religious practices.

So when the Europeans left Africa, and no longer acted as a restraint on long simmering tribal animosities within the nations they had created, the result was civil war, massacre, famine and disease, all on an unimaginable scale, problems that continue to plague the continent today.

But while Africa is still trying to overcome centuries of tribal mistrust to create unified nations, America is in the process of tearing itself apart, splintering what once was a unified nation into an ever-increasing number of competing “tribes.”

We once used a “melting pot” as a metaphor to describe how people from all over the world immigrated to the United States to become one people. We took aspects of every culture and melded them into an ever-changing, uniquely American way of life.

Our diversity came from our willingness to absorb the customs and traditions the people of the world brought to our shores.

But while the contents of the “melting pot”were forever churning, some things remained constant, no matter how the culture reshaped itself.

We were one people. We fought our own civil war to decide that once and for all. We were a country of laws. The principles enshrined in the Constitution were sacred and inviolable.

Hard work and initiative were rewarded. We respected and revered our government institutions. We took pride in being American. Anything was possible and the impossible was often achieved.

And while the nation was and remains imperfect, we lived within a constitutional framework that contained the mechanisms necessary for society to evolve and improve.

The principles and institutions that allowed for that evolution no longer unite us, and American society is rapidly devolving into a free-for-all with each tribe warring against the others without regard for any greater good.

America is no longer said to be a “melting pot.” It’s now described as a “salad,” with separate and distinct components, which just happen to be tossed together in the same bowl.

But if America is a “salad,” the tomatoes no longer trust the cucumbers, the onions hate the radishes and all the vegetables despise the lettuce, which they see as privileged and seeking to dominate the entire bowl.

Africa’s experience, and the experiences of other places around the globe, like the Balkans, give a clear indication of where the salad model of diversity leads a nation.

What I find particularly appalling is we are not merely drifting apart. We are being ripped apart by political leaders and partisans who stoke division for their own short-term political objectives.

Their concern does not extend beyond the selfish interest of their particular tribe, or coalition of tribes, and they are breeding a society in which the loyalty of the people is more centered on the tribe to which they belong than to the country as a whole.

Former Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill were politically polar opposites, but were famous for how they treated each other with respect and dignity. Despite their differences, they worked together for the benefit of the country.

O’Neill’s son characterized their relationship this way: “While neither man embraced the other’s worldview, each respected the other’s right to hold it. Each respected the other as a man.”

It’s not that way anymore. Today, politicians demonize their opponents, and they’ve convinced us to do the same. Ad hominem attacks have replaced substantive debate.

We need a president who will once again unite us as a people, who will appeal to “our better angels” rather than our worst instincts.

Biden is not such a man. He has proven he is more than willing to play to our basest nature whenever it is in his political advantage to do so.

And it certainly is not Trump who cares about one thing and one thing only — himself.

Forget the tribe, forget the country, Trump believes our loyalty should be to him, personally, and anyone who betrays that loyalty should be destroyed.

There has to be a another choice. There just has to be.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.