Chris Roemer: Despite the chaos, Democrats rally behind Tennessee State House protest leaders | COMMENTARY

It seems there was an insurrection of sorts recently at the Tennessee State House. I use the word insurrection loosely, as is the practice these days.

Last month, hundreds of protesters stormed the Tennessee House Chamber bringing that legislative body to a standstill.

Three Tennessee Democratic legislators, Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, led the protesters in chants of “no justice, no peace.”

At some point, Jones grabbed a megaphone, and in a nod to the turbulence of the 1960s, began shouting “power to the people.”

Video of events at the Tennessee State House show things got pretty chaotic that day. Acting as ring leaders, the three lawmakers could easily have sparked a violent reaction from the mob, which given the nature of mobs wouldn’t have been all that unusual. Fortunately, that did not occur.

Still, parallels to the events of Jan. 6 are pretty obvious. One major distinction is that three lawmakers actually participated in the chaos in Tennessee, acting to incite the crowd from the House floor.

Democrats and their mouth pieces in the media haven’t stopped talking about Jan. 6 for more than two years, but their only interest concerning events in Tennessee seems to be the “injustice” of holding the lawmakers who worked to inflame the crowd accountable for their behavior.

I guess a mob invading a legislative chamber is OK as long as you agree with the mob’s motives, in this case advocating for gun control. It also helps if members of the mob are supporters of the political party to which you belong.

In other words, it’s not necessarily a mob’s actions that are objectionable, what’s important is the political orientation of the people comprising the mob, and what they want.

Democrats demanded President Donald Trump be held accountable for his role inciting the mob that flooded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They even impeached him — a second time — for doing so.

But according to Johnson, holding her and her two Democrat accomplices accountable for their actions represented an assault on democracy.

She told Mother Jones, “I feel like North Korea has more democracy than we do in the state of Tennessee, and it’s terrifying to me that we’re in this march to fascism.”

In the animated eloquence of Looney Tunes’ famed lagomorph, “What a maroon.”

Perhaps Johnson would like to visit North Korea to see for herself what things are like there, and what North Korea may have in common with Tennessee. Of course, if she does go, it’s quite likely we’ll never see her again.

I assume she has the same concerns about Maryland democracy, where it’s the Democrats who hold legislative supermajorities and call all the shots.

I listened to some of the debate leading up to the expulsion of the lawmakers. Democrats, of course, rallied around their members. They were concerned about the House showing the video of events that day. Doing so, they said, wasn’t fair because it would dredge up the emotions members felt as the protesters swarmed the State Capitol. I’m not sure why that’s a bad thing.

Here’s the bottom line.

Democrats tried to use Jan. 6 to their political advantage. They went on the attack and Republicans came to the defense of Trump.

In Tennessee, it was Republicans who tried to use events to their political advantage. They went on the attack, and Democrats came to the defense of the three state lawmakers.

As for the party faithful? Well, they’re expected to just dutifully fall into line and support their respective teams, right or wrong, and that’s exactly what most people do, every time.

In the end, two of the three lawmakers were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives, but there is no need for their supporters to fret. They’ve already been reappointed to their seats, and I’m sure are eager to create chaos anew.

After all, if you’re a gun control advocate, the rules shouldn’t apply to you.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com