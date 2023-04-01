Chris Roemer: We need to stop throwing huge sums of money at a broken educational model | COMMENTARY

Poor, uneducated parents should not be allowed to make decisions concerning their children’s education. The government must make those decisions for them.

At least that’s what Georgia Democratic Rep. Lydia Glaize believes. Rep. Glaize was commenting on the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, a school choice bill being considered by Georgia lawmakers. Here’s what she said:

“I see parents being able to direct their child’s education — and they are already in the lower 25-percentile — meaning a lot of those parents did not finish high school — could not finish their own education. I am extremely concerned that we would put money in their hands and that entire piece of life in the hands of parents who are not qualified to make those decisions.”

It’s a pretty remarkable thing to say, if you ask me.

The bill in question would provide parents who have a child attending one of Georgia’s worst public schools a $6,000 voucher, which they could use to help pay tuition at a private school, choose an alternative method for educating their children or procure educational resources their children need to be more successful in their current school, like tutoring.

Unfortunately, Glaize said she believes these parents are not competent to make decisions concerning the education of their children, so giving them a $6,000 voucher for that purpose would be a stupid thing to do.

I guess the best thing we can do for poor children is to force them to remain in their failing schools.

The truth is, school choice might be the best chance these children have to escape the same fate as their parents.

Incredibly, Glaize went on to admit, “All of my children graduated from private schools. We paid for it.”

I guess that’s the benchmark she uses to determine who should have access to school choice and who shouldn’t — can they afford it.

Not a particularly progressive way of looking at things, is it?

Poor children begin life at a disadvantage and too many schools do little to make things any better for them. Being born poor and receiving a substandard education is hardly the road to a better life.

We keep throwing huge sums of money at a broken educational model. We tweak around the edges, but the core structure remains the same.

I’m not sure how any politician can honestly claim they represent the best interest of the poor and middle classes if they refuse to embrace school choice.

City schools in particular are notoriously bad. Most of the children who attend these schools are minorities, therefore, politicians who oppose school choice are condemning millions of minority children to a substandard education and everything in life that flows from being poorly educated.

Actually, I believe many Democratic politicians know in their hearts school choice is the right thing to do for America’s youth, but they fear the enormous clout teachers unions carry within the Democratic party, and those unions are vehemently opposed to school choice.

That’s a tragedy, because I can’t think of anything that would have a greater long-term positive impact on the lives of economically disadvantaged children — giving them a real opportunity to break the back of generational poverty — than allowing their parents to choose the educational alternative that best meets the needs of their children.

Today, public schools pretty much all operate using the same model, a one-size-fits-all approach that is no longer appropriate for a highly diverse society. That model, which requires public schools be all things to all students, too often results in schools not adequately meeting the needs of any students.

Why do all public schools have to be the same? Why can’t they be oriented around pedagogy rather than simple geography? Why can’t they be part of a public/private suite of alternatives that includes private brick and mortar institutions, online alternatives and home-schooling options, all of which would all be available to parents regardless of financial ability?

If taxes followed students, rather than going directly to school districts, the resulting choice would give every parent access to a wide array of alternatives that offer a variety of approaches to teaching and learning. Parents would be able to choose the school or educational model that best matches their child’s learning style and provides the environment most likely to motivate them to want to learn.

Parents’ options would not be limited by their economic status. No longer would a child’s zip code condemn them to attend bad schools or schools operating in a way that does not optimize their learning.

School choice would do more to achieve “equity” in education than anything we can hope to achieve from the billions of dollars the state plans to spend on its Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which, like every highly touted educational reform plan before it, is likely to accomplish little more than rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship.

No more tweaking around the edges. It’s time to completely overhaul how we educate children in this country.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com