Chris Roemer: The dangerous creep of unenforced crime laws | COMMENTARY

We’ve reached a point where prosecutors have concluded the only crimes they have adequate resources to deal with are the most violent, and even then they are being selective about the prosecutions they will pursue. That means there are many crimes an individual can commit with impunity. Shoplifters today casually walk out of stores with arms full of merchandise with no apparent concern anyone will challenge them. Charges against looters and those who destroy property are routinely dropped. Drug laws are ignored by prosecutors as being just not worth their time.