Chris Roemer: The unvaccinated are responsible for their own outcomes | COMMENTARY

There are no guarantees in life. That’s a cliche but one that once enjoyed pretty much universal acceptance. Even people who make all the right decisions - if there are such people - must deal with outcomes they never anticipated. No matter how much we protest something isn’t fair, that’s just the way life is, and the sooner we get used to that fact, the more likely it is we will do what we need to change our circumstances. Too many of us sit back and wait for someone else to act.;;;;;;;;;;;;;;