Chris Roemer: Why didn’t county commissioners follow a measured approach with housing impact fee? | COMMENTARY

Our current county commissioners seem thoughtful people who take their responsibilities as elected officials seriously.

I have particularly appreciated their willingness to properly pace their decision making. Doing so gives every member of the community and all interested groups and organizations an opportunity to make their opinions known.

For some reason, however, the commissioners recently abandoned their typical measured approach by quickly imposing a $3,000 impact fee on new housing built in the county.

Characterizing this fee as one developers will pay, while technically true, is misleading. I don’t think anyone honestly believes developers won’t simply add the fee to the cost of the houses they sell, thereby increasing the cost of new homes in the county generally.

Higher home prices means bigger mortgages, and bigger mortgages mean higher monthly payments, all happening at a time when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is approaching 8%.

It might be a one-time $3,000 fee from the county’s perspective, but it is a de facto monthly tax that many new homebuyers will have to pay in the form of larger mortgage payments for the life of their loans.

Further, the new impact fee is just one new tax Carroll County citizens are likely to have to endure.

In the near future, the commissioners will almost certainly be forced to raise local income taxes to fund the highly prescriptive mandates found in Maryland’s new educational Blueprint, which CCPS Assistant Superintendent Jon O’Neal, in his best reductionist Trumpspeak, described as “really, really big.”

Tens of millions of dollars of new local taxes will be required to pay for the unfunded state mandates.

New homebuyers will be hit with both taxes — the new $3,000 impact fee to fund long-term school-based capital expenditures and higher income taxes to fund permanent increases in the school system’s operating expenses.

The burden on Carroll County taxpayers is made worse by a new state formula for funding Maryland’s schools that unfairly disadvantage counties like our own.

Actually, from Carroll County’s perspective, it’s hard to imagine a formula that’s more unfair.

And we should not lose sight of the fact that the programs mandated by the Blueprint are not those our local school board consider a priority.

As reported in the Times, CCPS Superintendent Cynthia McCabe confessed, “The Blueprint rollout includes a new funding formula that makes it more difficult for the Board of Education to fund items that it considers priorities.”

Why is it assumed the bureaucrats in Baltimore and Annapolis know better than our local school board about what’s best for Carroll’s students?

Paying higher taxes is always a bitter pill to swallow. Paying higher taxes for initiatives that our own school officials don’t consider a priority is likely a pill that sticks in the throat of many.

What we need is what I thought the commissioners would give us — an objective process that identifies every possible alternative available, including those — especially those — that do not require taxes to go up.

In the future, the process for raising taxes needs to be far less rushed. It needs to be thoughtful and driven by objective fact, not speculation. Vested interests need to come to the table with rationale arguments.

To that end, I trust CCPS officials will refrain this year from making the same kind of dire predictions they make every year about the awful things that will happen if the school system doesn’t receive every dollar it has requested from the commissioners.

We don’t need anymore nonsensical statements about classrooms with 75 students. At best, such comments are disingenuous.

I expect CCPS to develop a range of alternatives, including those that identify areas where expenses can be reduced, to offset the mandatory new spending. SOme of those alternatives likely are not ideal from the school system’s perspective.

We should be cautious when making decisions that make it more expensive to live in Carroll County, or that make Carroll County less attractive to businesses and individuals considering relocating here.

It also would be nice to hear discussion about what steps the commissioners are considering to compel the state to change its patently unfair and injurious school funding model.

Ultimately, the best solution is likely to be one that combines new sources of revenue with prudent reductions in school system expenses to offset at least a portion of the costs associated with implementing the new mandates.

A new impact fee should only have been considered as part of a comprehensive plan to address the totality of the school system’s increasing demands on the county’s taxpayers.

For some reason, three of our commissioners felt compelled to rush that decision without taking the time to consider how the new fee will fit into the broader long-term plan for funding our schools they have yet to develop.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com