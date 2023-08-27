Chris Roemer: Tolerating antisemitism is not the way for Democrats to get moral authority back | COMMENTARY

How many times can members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus make antisemitic remarks before Democrats realize these folks really are antisemitic?

Rep. Ilan Omar has been advertising her distain for Israel a long time. Back in 2012 she felt it necessary to tell us, “Israel has hypnotized the world,” adding “may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

In 2019, even Adam Schiff spoke out against Omar. “I was deeply dismayed to see Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on Twitter yesterday,” he said, “in which she echoed long-standing antisemitic tropes about Jews obtaining influence through money.”

Omar has equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban.

According to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, “Israel is a racist state.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib like to refer to Israel as an “apartheid state.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley compared the Israeli army to “violent white supremacists.”

What’s worrying is, their views seem to be gaining traction in the party. Not long ago, more than 50 Democratic members of Congress refused to attend a speech Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, made to a joint session of Congress.

The pattern is always the same. After making some offensive comment, the offending party quickly offers a “clarifying” statement, while other Democrats express concern for a day or two.

No one ever loses their committee assignment, no one is ever censured, and the offensive comment is quickly forgotten until the same people say something else that is equally objectionable.

As if to underscore their antisemitic views, some of the worst offenders recently refused to vote for a Congressional resolution condemning antisemitism and supporting Israel. The House voted in favor of the resolution 412-9.

Makes one wonder who the real out-of-touch extremists are.

Not only are these Democrats allowed to make repeated antisemitic remarks without jeopardizing their good standing in the party, they are also allowed to maintain key committee assignments regardless of how many times they highlight their deep-seated prejudice.

Progressives get away with it because they are in a position to blackmail their own party, something they have learned to do quite effectively.

As reported in the Seattle Times, Congresswoman Jayapal responded to the criticism she received for her latest antisemitic rant by saying, “It’s not right to call out progressives, but then not recognize that most of us that get called out are women, Black, brown, immigrant. You cannot, you just cannot skip over that.”

In other words, those condemning her antisemitic remarks are racist, sexist and anti-immigrant.

While those kinds of meaningless assertions are part and parcel of most progressive argument, when Democrats level those charges against each other, it sends chills down the spines of party leaders.

Democrats work hard to convince Americans it is they who are the enlightened ones, and that Republicans are backward troglodytes who do everything they can to advance the interest of white men at the expense of everyone else.

For Jayapal to lump Democrats who are critical of her remarks with Republican troglodytes is an untenable position for the party to find itself.

So, the same progressive House members keep regurgitating their antisemitic views without consequence knowing full well any criticism they receive from their party will be intentionally muted.

Contrast that with the vitriol House Democrats recently unloaded on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom they see as a political threat to President Joe Biden.

Kennedy is a lifelong Democrat who admittedly has some strange ideas about vaccines and the COVID virus. Some have suggested his ideas are anti-Semitic.

But Kennedy is an outsider who doesn’t represent a constituency important to the Democratic Party, so when House Democrats failed in their attempt to keep Kennedy from testifying openly at a recent congressional subcommittee hearing, they decided to use that hearing to assassinate his character.

Kennedy was accused by Rep. Deborah Wasserman Shultz of endangering her children. “My own children,” she said, “have been the targets of brutal antisemitism on social media. You fan those flames and jeopardize their safety.”

She continued her attack on Twitter, where she wrote that Kennedy’s comments were “vile antisemitic tropes.”

Nothing muted about those comments.

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres tweeted, “Hard to imagine a son who has done more to dishonor his father’s name than RFK Jr.”

I don’t recall Democrats ever going after Omar, Tlaib or any of the other squad members with such vigor after their many unambiguous slanderous remarks concerning the Jewish people and the Israeli state.

I guess there’s antisemitism and then there’s antisemitism. If it flows from political allies, it’s soft pedaled and quickly swept under the rug.

But if the offender is someone who is viewed as a threat to a sitting Democratic president’s re-election prospects, that’s another matter altogether.

It seems daily the left goes out of its way to prove it has lost the moral authority it once had. Tolerating antisemitism and antisemites because it’s politically expedient to do so is not the way to get that authority back.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg.