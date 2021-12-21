Garrett Hoover: With COVID surging, Carroll County has reached a critical point | COMMENTARY

The hospital’s goal is to care for our community, and it is getting increasingly difficult with the number of extremely sick patients we have been seeing. We have closed many of our outpatient services to redeploy the nurses in those areas to the units that need help the most. In addition, in line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent order, we have reduced the number of available operating rooms by 40%. Our surgical leadership team is reviewing every surgery to determine what qualifies for and is an appropriate use of our currently limited resources. Any elective case that may need an inpatient bed will be canceled.