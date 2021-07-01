Ending racism in Carroll County schools starts with diversity among teachers | COMMENTARY

At a recent Carroll County Board of Education meeting, student representative Devanshi Mistry stated she believes Carroll County Public Schools need to do more to combat racism in the schools. Ms. Mistry’s comments were made as part of a discussion concerning alleged racial remarks made to a Black student during a recent Francis Scott Key-Manchester Valley lacrosse game.
Superintendent of Schools, Steven Lockard, replied, “I’m appreciative of the work that many have done in this system to move us forward to address some of the issues in this system but clearly it’s time to double down on a plan of action as you suggested. And we intend to do just that.”
“Plans of Action” are strange things. They always seem so impressive on paper, but rarely do they lead to desired results. Their real value is often in how much time they can buy. A good plan of action can buy years, but if results are important, the school system does not have a particularly good track record, at least as it concerns an issue I believe is at the heart of Ms. Mistry’s concerns – the failure of CCPS to diversify its faculty.
The answer to improving race relations will not be found in Critical Race Theory, which I believe will only make matters worse. That’s not to say there aren’t components of the curriculum that have merit, but on the whole, I find it divisive, not empowering.
Of course, once again, we find ourselves in a zero-sum, winner-take-all-battle. You either teach CRT – every bit of it – or you teach none of it. There is no doubt students should be learning about events in American history like the Tulsa Race and Ocoee Election Day massacres. If Carroll County Public Schools’ current curriculum doesn’t already provide a comprehensive view of American history, warts and all, then that curriculum needs to be changed to make sure it does going forward, but that does not mean the more destructive aspects of CRT must be included. Predictably, that’s not good enough for many on the left, and it’s too much for many on the right.
The real answer to what ails Carroll County’s schools is increasing the number of minority teachers on the faculty, which will provide students the opportunity to establish meaningful relationships with teachers who have diverse backgrounds. Real people with varied life experiences, who bring with them perspectives heretofore foreign to many students. People whom our children can learn to respect and admire. Such relationships are few and far between currently in Carroll County simply because there are precious few minorities teaching in our schools.
A curriculum that teaches students every white person in Carroll County is a racist, whether they know it or not, and lessons that teach students white people swim through a sea of privilege unaware of their advantages, as a fish is unaware it is swimming through water, will only harden the destructive attitudes we are trying to defeat. CRT’s links to Marxist ideology can also be left behind. If there were members of the Francis Scott Key lacrosse team who used the racial slur they have been accused of using, that is not an issue that is going to be solved by teaching white students they are privileged.
If I was dealing with the situation at Francis Scott Key, and I was able to prove the accusations, I would want to know why these students felt free using that language. Is it something they hear at home? Did they think school officials would do nothing about it? Most importantly, however, I would want to know if they had any minority friends or meaningful relationships with minority adults.
My guess is the answer would be no to both questions, which means their perception of minorities is primarily derived through what they learn online, on TV, in the media, or from other misguided people in their lives.
Studies have shown how important it is that minority students have teachers who look like they do, but the value of having a diverse faculty goes beyond the benefit to minority students alone. If we want to change the attitudes white students have concerning race, we need to provide them opportunities to have as many firsthand experiences with people of color as possible.
And that’s why a diverse faculty is of paramount importance. Even students who have acquired negative attitudes toward minorities – attitudes that manifest themselves so graphically on the athletic field – can learn from their own personal experience that minorities are just people; people whom they can learn to trust, and respect, and admire; people who can broaden the narrow perspective characteristic of too many of our students; people who can share life stories and experiences which differ dramatically from their own; and people who can make students understand what it’s like to be on the receiving end of race-based vitriol.
When will Carroll County Public Schools finally make it happen?
Chris Roemer is a former banker and a former Carroll County Public Schools middle school principal who writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.