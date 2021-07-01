Ending racism in Carroll County schools starts with diversity among teachers | COMMENTARY

Of course, once again, we find ourselves in a zero-sum, winner-take-all-battle. You either teach CRT – every bit of it – or you teach none of it. There is no doubt students should be learning about events in American history like the Tulsa Race and Ocoee Election Day massacres. If Carroll County Public Schools’ current curriculum doesn’t already provide a comprehensive view of American history, warts and all, then that curriculum needs to be changed to make sure it does going forward, but that does not mean the more destructive aspects of CRT must be included. Predictably, that’s not good enough for many on the left, and it’s too much for many on the right.