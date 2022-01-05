Bryan Thompson: Carroll County teachers union putting politics ahead of students, parents | COMMENTARY

Something must be done to relieve our teachers, but not at the expense of our children’s education. We’ve spoken to many teachers who have brought forward great ideas to reduce their workload, such as scaling back state/county requirements on administrative work, like testing and documentation, meetings, and professional development. Additionally, it is imperative to alleviate the burden of COVID policies on school staff by requesting the help of the health department, where these responsibilities belong. These and several other options could be explored to give our teachers the actual relief they need while maximizing much needed classroom time for our children.