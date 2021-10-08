Brian Griffiths: Commission’s redistricting map good for Carroll, but it’s chances are slim | COMMENTARY

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission voted last week to unanimously approve a proposed congressional redistricting map.
This map is a serious win for Maryland. The commission, appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan, took to heart the mission he set out for them. They created congressional districts that are compact, contiguous, and keeps communities of interest together as much as possible. As I wrote in my last column, the should make the people of Maryland proud.
It is also a big win for Carroll County. Under the commission’s plan, Carroll County will be reunited into one congressional district. It will also be reunited with the other Western Maryland counties as well as part of the new 1st Congressional District. For well over a century, Western Maryland was united in the 6th Congressional District. That district was mainly represented by people who shared the interests of Carroll County and its neighbors.
That changed after the 2011 redistricting. Gov. Martin O’Malley, as part of his partisan effort to maximize the number of Democrats in Congress, split Carroll County in two.
Half of the county was attached to the 1st District. Though that district aligns politically with much of Carroll County, it’s hard to imagine that they have a shared community of interest with a district that encompasses the entire Eastern Shore. It’s hard to argue that folks in Keymar or Taneytown have the same issues that folks in Crisfield or Salisbury do. The district is also represented by Andy Harris, a Baltimore County suburbanite.
The other half of the county sits in the 8th District, a district only a computer can make. Southern Carroll County, including the large population centers of Westminster and Emmitsburg, were slapped together with half of Frederick County and then attached by a thread to overwhelmingly Democratic areas of Montgomery County. It’s a bad Rorschach test brought to life.
Life in New Windsor is a bit different than life in Chevy Chase. Yet both areas are represented by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who I’m not sure ever stepped foot in Carroll County prior to his election to Congress.
Why was this done? To make sure Carroll County voters get no real say in who represents them in Congress.
Under the commission plan, all of Carroll County would be reunited with all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Parts of northwestern Montgomery County would be added on. Due to population shifts and political realities, the district may not be as conservative as it once was, but under the proposed mapping it would be more representative of the people who live there.
The likelihood of such districts becoming law is still far too low. The competing Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, created by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly, is still meeting across Maryland, and so far they’re meeting my expectations: These these are merely kangaroo courts designed to feign the appearance of public input as a cover for Democrats implementing politically expedient maps at the expense of the people.
How little does the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission value your opinion? They scheduled no hearings in Carroll County. The Western Maryland hearing encompassing all the counties from Carroll west took place in Cumberland. Not exactly a local drive.
The commission also made public participation and submission of testimony as obtuse as it could, complicating the process for Marylanders to make their voices heard.
Hogan’s Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission gave Carroll County what it wanted and what it needed in congressional representation. It will take major public pressure on the General Assembly, which has the final say, however, to make it a reality.
Brian Griffiths is the publisher of The Duckpin, available for free at TheDuckpin.com, and host of The Duckpin Podcast, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available. He can be reached via email at brian.griffiths.media@gmail.com, on Twitter @BrianGriffiths, on TikTok @briangriffithsmd, on Instagram @briangriffithsmd, or on Facebook at facebook.com/briangriffithsmd.