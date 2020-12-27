Blubaugh: Resolutions for 2021 give way to a simple longing to return to the ways of 2019 | COMMENTARY

Get-togethers. Zoom may have been the biggest beneficiary of the pandemic but it’s a sorry stand-in for sitting around, talking and just generally hanging out with friends and family. We’d had a standing, monthly poker game with two other families for years, always featuring great food and laughs along with some suspect card playing. I’ll feel like we’ve returned to some sesnse of normalcy only when we’re back at the table, joking, discussing the state of the world and reminding one of the participants, for the 100th, wonderful time, that a flush beats a straight.