The gym at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster opened in October, providing some much-needed indoor space for kids to interact athletically.
No one was shooting hoops on Wednesday afternoon, however, as holiday music played, a crackling yule log was projected onto the wall and hundreds of wrapped presents sat atop tables, making the facility feel like a southern branch of the North Pole.
Christmas came a week early for some 200 students from five elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools in the Westminster area. Boys & Girls Club kids entered the gym, by school, every 15 minutes and whether 6 years old or 16, repeated the same basic exercise. They were handed a bag containing several wrapped presents, they sat on the floor, they did their best to show patience, then they excitedly tore open their gifts.
Vans. Nerf guns. Race cars. Athletic wear. Candy. Snack food. And enough books to start a library.
Then came the smiles. So many smiles.
We’ve written several stories about the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, from back when they were housed at 25 Union Street to when they moved into their new facility to when they opened their gym. But Wednesday was the first time I had been to the building — at least in its present incarnation. I got a tour from one of the board members and a pair of teens who seem to love the place.
It made me wish I was 6 again. Or 11. Or 16. What a cool place to hang out.
The interior bears little resemblance to the bank I can remember walking into many years ago, save for a vault that once stored untold valuables in safe deposit boxes and is now a recording studio.
The club also features a makerspace, including a table for robotics. A health and nutrition center. A technology hub, with virtual reality. An art studio. A book nook. A DJ booth. A homework area. A youth center and a teen center, both of which feature foosball, ping-pong and air hockey.
Of course, it took a lot of grant and local sponsorship money to make it all happen and it takes dedicated people to make sure the kids are safe and having a good time. The number of paid staff is less than 10, augmented by mentors from McDaniel College (largely through a paid work-study program) and Carroll Community College as well as adult volunteers.
Executive Director Bonnae Meshulam said the club serves more than 550 kids throughout the year, between its summer programs, its satellite programs in Hampstead and Taneytown, and its after-school operations at the main facility at 71 E. Main Street in Westminster, where nine schools send buses. They’ve come a long way since moving across town in April 2018, out of a 2,500-square-foot facility that could hold maybe 100 kids, into a space nearly 10 times that size that can easily accommodate hundreds and hundreds.
The kids who come to the club after school run the gamut from decidedly middle class, two-parent homes to homeless. About half are minorities and some 40% qualify for free and reduced meals at school, according to the club’s website.
For some, Wednesday’s Christmas party was an enjoyable prelude to the main event on Dec. 25. For others, this was going to be pretty much it in terms of gifts received. For all, it seemed very much appreciated.
Knorr Brake Company, a manufacturer of braking, door and HVAC systems for the mass transit rail industry, which is headquartered in Westminster, helped make the day happen.
The kids had been asked four questions: What do you want? What do you need? What do you like to eat? What would you like to read? What a great way to do a Christmas list, by the way.
Each child’s answers were written on an ornament that was placed on a giving tree at Knorr Brake so that employees could take an ornament and take care of a young person’s holiday wishes.
Many thousands of dollars were spent, but to anyone who saw the delighted reactions, that money was more than well worth it.
A volunteer wondered aloud, “What if we acted like this every day?”
What if, indeed.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.