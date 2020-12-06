Blubaugh: We need to keep following the science, but what’s the science on transmission during sports? | COMMENTARY

Just as a physical is required to play high school sports, so should be a negative COVID-19 test result. Won’t happen, but there should be a requirement that athletes be tested every two weeks. At the very least, temperatures should be taken prior to every practice or game, there should be no locker room use and if multiple buses are needed for transportation to ensure they are less than half full, so be it. Also, dishonesty about symptoms should hold similar consequences to cheating on a test.