So Disney Plus launched on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Disney said more than 10 million people had already signed up for its new ad-free streaming service.
Was there ever any doubt this would be a monster? The “Star Wars” movies. The Pixar movies. All the Disney classics. For a measly 7 bucks a month. What demographic wouldn’t subscribe to this creative, entertaining and family-friendly content?
Well, perhaps the overly sensitive.
In an effort not offend anyone who can’t understand that what was created 30 or 50 or 70 years ago probably shouldn’t be judged by 2019 standards, the House of Mouse has added the following warning to many of the classics we all grew up with (most of us, without becoming misogynistic racists):
“This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
This is better, I guess, than going back and cutting out anything that today might be considered offensive.
I’m frankly surprised such warnings aren’t more prevalent these days. Thanks to streaming, we can check out some of the best-loved shows in TV history — think “I Love Lucy” or “Gilligan’s Island” or even "M*A*S*H* — at their most cringe-worthy. Actually, after being inundated by re-viewings of “The Office” thanks to its resurgence on Netflix and its popularity with a new generation that includes my kids, I’m stunned that in today’s climate that people haven’t called for that show to add a disclaimer — and it ran from 2005 through 2013.
A case could be — and probably will be — made that a similar disclaimer should run before gangster movies and westerns and 1980s comedies and old sporting events and war movies and pretty much anything Quentin Tarantino has ever done.
It doesn’t matter that art is both reflective of a time and timeless. We have just become so incredibly sensitive.
For more evidence of that, I look to my dear alma mater, Radford University. Nestled 15 minutes from Virginia Tech and in a state that includes numerous great schools, like the University of Virginia, it’s pretty rare for Radford to find itself prominently featured in the Washington Post.
Yet we accomplished the feat recently. Apparently thousands of issues of “The Tartan,” the student-newspaper I wrote for a lifetime ago, disappeared from racks and the editor was called in front of the administration to defend what was being criticized as an insensitive photo. It was later discovered that the “thief” was a university employee. The school offered no explanation for the missing papers and didn’t classify the theft as a crime.
According to the Post, “the photo depicts Steve Tibbetts, a newly hired criminal-justice professor who died suddenly at age 49 a few weeks after arriving on campus, and it was given to the Tartan for publication by Tibbetts’ widow. In it, Tibbetts and his daughter are standing beneath a road sign that reads “Tibbetts St.” and, next to it, ‘Dead End.’”
Poor choice? Probably. Worth adults stealing and reprimanding students? Please. The editor said no one other than the administration complained, so this wasn’t a case of young people being overly sensitive.
That was, however, the case last week at Northwestern University. In this case, student journalists ran an editorial apologizing for “mistakes” they had made that were “retraumatizing” other students. The mistakes? They tweeted out photos of students protesting former attorney general Jeff Sessions’s visit to campus and then using a campus directory to call demonstrators for interviews.
Certainly wouldn’t want to offend anyone by, you know, doing your job.
Don’t assume it’s just young people being triggered by that, however. I got an angry call this week from someone who had received a call from one of our reporters, just trying to be sure to get everything right for an important story
“What gives you the right to ask that question?” the caller demanded. Well, the same thing that gives you the right to ask your question. And to hang up if you want.
And, in fact, the caller did hang up on me. I didn’t like that so I called right back. Maybe I’m just too sensitive.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.