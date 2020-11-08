Blubaugh: With Trump dumped and the blue wave crashing, is it time to end the war? | COMMENTARY

(Speaking of Facebook, so disheartening to see post after post on Election Day from people who went to their usual polling place only to find it closed, not understanding this election was different from any before with fewer, but larger, voting centers. We probably wrote 10 stories about this. TV stations covered it. Local websites like the Community Media Center and VOCAL Carroll County supplied information. Yet many had no clue, offering the excuse, “I don’t follow the news,” as if being an uninformed dolt is a badge of honor. They doubtless cast supremely informed ballots and were likely confused about why so many were wearing masks. Maybe pay just a little attention to the world outside of your little sphere?)