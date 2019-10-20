Clearly, everyone is on the right track in terms of fighting breast cancer. Since 1989, the number of women who have died of breast cancer has steadily decreased. The 5-year survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer is 90% and that number jumps to nearly 99% if the cancer is located only in the breast, which is why it is so important to have regular screenings and catch it before it has spread to the lymph nodes or other parts of the body. These encouraging numbers are tempered by the fact that some 250,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and about 40,000 will die of it, but the fatalities would be far greater if not for the funds and awareness raised thanks to October and the color pink.