Blubaugh: Stop arguing about the election and start considering down-ballot candidates | COMMENTARY

So, we can continue arguing about how the upcoming election should or should not be conducted, whether voting by mail is an efficient and democratic method or whether it will be fraught with fraud, whether the potential malfeasance will keep President Trump from being reelected or have the opposite effect, etc.
Waste of time, but we can do it.
Or, we can start thinking about all of the other key races on the ballot. Mail-in ballots are being sent out, early voting is just over a month away and Election Day, Nov. 3, is a little over six weeks from today. Regardless of what else is going on, it’s coming.
In addition to president, every Carroll County voter will have the opportunity to vote for Board of Education, Circuit Court judge and one of two congressional representative races, as well as on a pair of ballot questions. Not as sexy as the presidential election, but more relevant to our lives here in Carroll. Particularly the BOE race.
If we’ve learned anything during the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent closing of schools and throughout the debate about when, or whether, to reopen school buildings, it’s that the Board of Education is an important body playing a critical role in the present and future of the county.
The current members knew they were probably signing on for some controversy. It’s unavoidable when you’re part of a group dealing with budgets and potentially redistricting students or closing schools. But now they’re in the middle of the biggest political argument in many years, making what quite literally could be life-or-death decisions.
Whether you’ve agreed or disagreed with how the BOE has handled things the past six months, it’s impossible to ignore the significance of the board’s role in the lives of Carroll County students and families.
Two seats are up this time around. The candidates are Stephanie Brooks, Virginia Harrison, Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny. Brooks is a newcomer, Harrison a former board member, and Herbert and Sivigny are incumbents.
A vote in this race means far more than a vote in the presidential race. Do some homework. Choose wisely.
A good way to familiarize yourself with the candidates would be tuning into a forum to get insight into how each feels about the most relevant issues.
The Finksburg Planning and Citizen’s Council is holding a BOE candidates forum on Thursday, Sept. 24. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. Each candidate will be asked to answer five or six questions. To submit a question in advance or during the videoconference, email mail.admin@finksburg.org.
The following week, on Sept. 29, a BOE candidates forum is planned by the Community Media Center, to be streamed online and broadcast on cable television. Standard format, with the same questions asked of all candidates. To submit a question for that one, email bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
While the BOE is in the news the most, there are some other meaningful contests worth your attention this election.
For all voters, incumbent Richard R. Titus is up against Laura Morton in the Circuit Court judge race.
For those in District 1, the House of Representatives decision is between Republican incumbent Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Mia Mason.
For those in District 8, the House of Representatives decision is between Democratic incumbent Jamie Raskin and Republican challenger Gregory Thomas Coll.
Finally, the questions on the ballot. No. 1 involves a constitutional amendment regarding the state budget process. No. 2 is a referendum on expanding commercial gaming to include sports and event wagering.
Taking some time to look into each of these races and questions and making an informed decision is time well spent. Or we could, you know, spend that time arguing, instead.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.