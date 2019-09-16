Blubaugh: Crazy San Francisco politics among the reasons Republicans fear Democrats

Looking at a map of the United States, it’s as far left as you can go before you’re in the Pacific Ocean. Politically, it’s also as far Left as you can go. Some of the things going on in San Francisco are a big part of the why so many of the flyover states — and places like Carroll County — are unlikely to pull levers for any candidate with a "D" next to their name. Some of the news that comes out of the city by the bay just makes you shake your head.