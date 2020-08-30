Blubaugh: NBA players can sell sneakers. Now, can they sell an important message?

And what if Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who took his AR-15-style weapon to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and made a bad situation worse (in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by police) by allegedly shooting three people, killing two, caught on video with his rifle still strapped to him trying unsuccessfully to surrender as police passed him by, was Black? Rather than working with foundations on his defense fund, his parents would still be trying to identify his body.