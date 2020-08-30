Blubaugh: NBA players can sell sneakers. Now, can they sell an important message?

There’s a poignant scene in the movie version of John Grisham’s first novel, “A Time to Kill,” in which Matthew McConaughey, playing an attorney defending a man accused of murder played by Samuel L. Jackson, asks the members of the jury to close their eyes as he describes the terrible things that had been done to Jackson’s daughter. The lawyer caps his remarks by telling a jury that doesn’t look much like Jackson, “Now imagine she’s white.”
He knew they would have to find a way to look at the situation from a different perspective, which is never a bad idea.
For example, what if the McCloskeys, that now-famous couple who pointed guns at protesters, had been Black, doing the same thing, armed in the same way, not in front of their expansive suburban St. Louis mansion but instead in front of a St. Louis rowhouse? Rather than speaking at the Republican National Convention last week, they would be 6 feet under.
And what if Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who took his AR-15-style weapon to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and made a bad situation worse (in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by police) by allegedly shooting three people, killing two, caught on video with his rifle still strapped to him trying unsuccessfully to surrender as police passed him by, was Black? Rather than working with foundations on his defense fund, his parents would still be trying to identify his body.
No one should support rioting, but would the looters and violent protesters be universally referred to as “thugs” if they were all white? Would rogue police still be “just a few bad apples” if white people were dying in the same percentages?
For those who can see only the violence in the streets — the end result but not the root cause — as the problem, for those who see the McCloskeys as heroes and Rittenhouse’s behavior as justifiable, that perspective shift isn’t happening.
It will be interesting to see if professional athletes can make any dent in the way white America looks at racial justice.
The NBA returned to the hardwood this summer with the agreement that players would have more freedom to speak out on issues important to them. Many chose to wear messages on their uniforms such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Equality,” and “I Can’t Breathe.” The logical extension occurred this week when they boycotted playoff games after the Blake shooting.
For a while, it looked as if the players might bag the rest of the season, but they decided they could better get their message out by playing while the world is watching.
And billionaire team owners have their backs. And the league as a whole is supportive. And the corporations that run America are with them. And fans, particularly the young, are willing to take cues from them and at least learn more about what’s going on societally.
None of that existed four years ago, when Colin Kaepernick took a knee for exactly what is still going on in America and was castigated by owners and the NFL and corporations and fans. While his protest was unsuccessful, perhaps he changed the landscape enough that now these players can make an impact a la Muhammad Ali or Bill Russell before them.
LeBron James and his colleagues sell plenty of sneakers to white people. Here’s hoping James & Co. can sell them on some ideas, too. Unlike most commercials, this message is authentic.
A year ago, after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, their president tried to make his way to the court to celebrate with his team. He was wearing the requisite credentials, but a security guard stopped him anyway, shoved him, kept him from continuing.
Now, imagine if Masai Ujiri was white.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.