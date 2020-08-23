Blubaugh: Where, when and what kind? As mask-wearing continues to confound, are face shields next? | COMMENTARY

Which wasn’t as bad as the first time I went to an eating or drinking establishment after they were allowed to reopen with limited indoor seating. Masks were required when walking in or sidling up to the bar. No masks needed when seated at the high-top tables. Staff reprimanded one of the people I was with for not wearing a mask as he stood next to his chair for a few minutes to stretch his legs. His position had changed by perhaps 18 inches, yet he had gone from being perfectly acceptable to a dangerous violator of state law.