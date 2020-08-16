Blubaugh: From Elvis to coronavirus, conspiracy theories amusing, captivating; also hurtful, dangerous | COMMENTARY

I’m with you. No one’s ever going to convince me the 1985 NBA draft lottery wasn’t rigged to give Patrick Ewing to the Knicks or that Elvis wasn’t alive long after they say he died (on Aug. 16, by the way, in 1977). After a couple glasses of wine, you can probably get me to agree with you about what went on at Roswell and Area 51, about the existence of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster and maybe even about the present location of Jimmy Hoffa’s body.