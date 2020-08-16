Blubaugh: From Elvis to coronavirus, conspiracy theories amusing, captivating; also hurtful, dangerous | COMMENTARY

So, I try to limit my social media consumption to twice a day. I check out Facebook when I get up and before I go to bed, hoping to see some photos or updates from friends and family but usually just inundated by unfunny memes and political posts from people whose opinions I wouldn’t trust on what to order for lunch.
During a recent 7 a.m. scroll, I came across a news story I had written the day before that had been shared. It’s against my better judgment to click on the comments section under any stories, particularly my own, but I was still half asleep and curious what people were saying, given that it was a pretty run of the mill update on COVID-19 cases in Carroll County.
One comment jumped out. It read, in part: “The newspaper is giving the wrong numbers, it’s their way of keeping everyone scared until after the election. The paper is bought and paid for by the Democrat Party.”
What can I say? You got us. And it’s not just the Democrats. We’re also in cahoots with the Chinese — sorry, they pay better than the Russians — the Clintons, Bill Gates, the #failingNYTimes, James Comey, the NBA, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mary Trump and Alec Baldwin, among many others in the deep state.
It is, of course, a vast conspiracy designed to terrify everyone in an abiding hope that the fear we’re able to instill will convince them not to vote for incumbent president, Donald J. Trump.
Although if I really was being paid off, wouldn’t the headline be a little scarier than, “After a slowdown in community cases, Carroll County sees five positive tests at small living facilities”? Five, schmive. How about 105? 1,005?
Actually, if I was being paid off, wouldn’t I drive a nicer car? Have trendier clothes?
Of course, it’s far more interesting to imagine there’s some sort of intrigue with people in high places pulling strings than the simple fact that, when that article was written, there had, you know, been a slowdown in community cases of COVID-19, but five new cases at congregate living facilities of less than 10 residents had been reported by the Carroll County Health Department.
For the record, we’re not bought and paid for by the Democrats or anyone else, we’re not fudging numbers and we’re not trying to scare people. Things are scary enough out there without our help.
But I get the sentiment. I mean, who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory?
What fun is it to concede that the Earth is round? Or that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone? Or that Neil Armstrong took his one small step for man anywhere but on a movie soundstage?
I’m with you. No one’s ever going to convince me the 1985 NBA draft lottery wasn’t rigged to give Patrick Ewing to the Knicks or that Elvis wasn’t alive long after they say he died (on Aug. 16, by the way, in 1977). After a couple glasses of wine, you can probably get me to agree with you about what went on at Roswell and Area 51, about the existence of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster and maybe even about the present location of Jimmy Hoffa’s body.
Crackpots, er, conspiracy theorists have been around forever, but it took the internet to allow them to find each other, band together and give their sometimes preposterous propositions some real reach.
Some of these are amusing, some captivating to think about, and, heck, most are about the government — and a little distrust of government is not such a bad thing. Distrust of the press helps fuel the conspiracies.
There are also plenty of hurtful theories, like 9/11 being an inside job or that pretty much every school shooting was faked.
And there can be dark, dangerous aspects, from antisemitism, racism and xenophobia to a rejection of important, time-tested medical treatments like vaccinations.
Some are sheer lunacy. Remember Pizzagate? In 2016, a North Carolina man drove to a pizzeria in Washington intent on saving children being held there by HIllary Clinton as part of a pedophile ring. He pointed his military-style assault rifle at employees and patrons and shot up the place. Luckily his aim was as bad as the intelligence he gathered from message boards advancing that theory.
Most conspiracy theories these days have to do with the novel coronavirus.
A June Pew Research study found that 25% of Americans believe it is either true or probably true that powerful people intentionally planned the outbreak. To many of them, global elites like Gates will be rolling out vaccinations with tracking chips that will be activated by 5G.
OK, then.
On the bright side, if that many people are worried that the vaccine will be used to track them, the line for shots will be shorter for the rest of us. Or am I just part of the conspiracy that wants you to believe that?
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.