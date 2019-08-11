Blubaugh: There’s no single answer to mass shootings, stop arguing and start working together

But why not take away the most convenient and effective way to inflict mass casualties? We had a ban on so-called assault weapons from 1994 to 2004. A similar one could’ve been imposed after the Sandy Hook shooting but was voted down by the Senate. Would a ban on assault weapons make a huge difference in gun homicide rates? Nope. Most shootings are not done by semi-automatic weapons. But far too many of these mass shootings, in which dozens of lives can be lost in minutes, do involve these weapons. No one needs these guns, not for sport, not for protection.