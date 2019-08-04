Blubaugh: Two days, two commutes, two bad drivers; too many people mad at each other

I used my go-to gesture for such situations — no, not that gesture, just a shrug of the shoulders to say “Why?” — and then, a quarter-mile later, pulled up beside the car at another light and looked over trying to convey my confusion at the need to assert such car dominance. The passenger looked at me and gave me what I can only assume is his go-to in-car gesture — yes, that gesture — as the driver joined in. I turned right to go to work, but what if I had been going straight? How might the three of us have acted over the next few miles?