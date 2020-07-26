Blubaugh: How about we cancel those who aim to eliminate dissenting opinion? | COMMENTARY

It’s not exactly an original take to wonder why some who preach tolerance often seem so intolerant of opinions they don’t like.
An extension of this is the cancel culture. Certainly, there are acts and positions so heinous they need to be roundly discredited. But we’re at a point where simply having an opinion is enough to incur the wrath of many with a mob mentality. The aim of those who wish to cancel others is not just to express disagreement, but to eliminate dissenting opinion and destroy the purveyor of alternate ideas.
Those in the sights of the cancellation crew include celebrities, particularly comedians, as well as writers and politicians. The heat often comes from the left, but President Trump could well be called the Canceler in Chief.
It’s not a healthy situation. As former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang told The Hill: “Cancel culture has really become sort of a source of fear for many Americans where we live in a culture that you are somehow afraid that if you say the wrong thing that your life could be changed forever.”
Indeed. The examples at the national level expand weekly.
Locally, one might say there has been a bit of a cancel movement since Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, penned an opinion column for us. Essentially, Bouchat questioned the efficacy of masks in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, put the onus on those with preexisting conditions to take measures to protect themselves, called out society, in general, for overall poor health and questioned whether there will ever be a vaccine.
Bouchat’s take is, of course, open to criticism, and we took exception to a few of his points in an editorial. But the volume of vitriol and call for consequences, both on social media and in rebuttals sent to our Opinion page, went to another level. Some comments were removed, some feedback unpublished, but, along with being called self-serving, self-absorbed and simple-minded, here’s a tiny sampling of the many, many responses.
“You, my dear, are not entitled to attempt to sway the citizens who read this media.”
Of course he is. That’s the entire point of writing an opinion piece.
“Examine your conscience. ... Unless, of course, you are a Trumper, as you are already lost!”
This one went after not just Bouchat, but a solid percentage of Carroll countians.
“Mr. Bouchat should turn in his resignation, effective immediately.”
And there it is. Regardless of constituents voting him into office, now that he’s written something someone doesn’t like, he needs to go.
I don’t know Bouchat — I’ve met him once or twice and exchanged a few emails — and he certainly doesn’t need me to defend him. But I would hate for anyone in our community, particularly county leaders, to see the reaction he received and decide it’s just not worth putting two cents in on issues.
We try to give readers a variety of opinions from all along the political spectrum. From our editorials, letters to the editor, community voices columns and, especially, the opinion pieces from our regular columnists we run during a given week, we hope we provide readers something to agree with, something that makes them mad and something that makes them think, maybe all on the same day.
We can’t control how much reader interaction we receive, but the goal is to at least provide thought-provoking, creative columnists who bring unique perspectives to local and national issues.
They ― we — are pundits, charged with discussing policy, but (with one exception) not with making it. So we also offer a forum to elected officials to give readers their unvarnished thoughts.
Yes, they have more opportunities than ever to get their message to the masses through social media, but oftentimes that means reaching only a certain segment of the population. And yes, they are already quoted in news stories. But there are those who believe we have an agenda and therefore pick only the quotes that serve our purposes.
So, we provide commentary straight from the proverbial horses’ mouths, when possible, and have recently run columns from Sen. Justin Ready, Del. Haven Shoemaker, Commissioner Ed Rothstein, and Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick, among others. Many of them have generated responses, though none to the level of Bouchat’s piece.
Discussion, debate, disagreement, all of it is not only OK, it’s the way things should be. There are plenty of places around the world where dissenting opinions are not allowed. Let’s do what we can to ensure the United States doesn’t become one of those places.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.