Blubaugh: Longstanding beliefs go up in smoke if medical cannabis provides relief

Certainly not everyone is on board. For some, it’s a principled or practical argument, believing that medical cannabis is a major step toward the eventual full-scale legalization of marijuana and/or that it will wind up in the hands of kids. For most, it’s just clinging to longstanding beliefs. Those of a certain age grew up with “Reefer Madness,” after all, and were indoctrinated to believe people should be imprisoned for smoking grass. They simply have been told time and again that marijuana is an illicit drug and drugs are bad. (Of course, more people probably overdosed on opioids — long prescribed to treat pain — in the time it’s taken to read this than have overdosed on marijuana in history.)