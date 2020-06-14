Blubaugh: Instead of counterarguments, stats and agendas, what about listening?

· Yes, more white people are killed by police than black people and black men are disproportionately convicted of violent crimes. But based on population, the proportion of whites killed to blacks should be far higher. And you have to wonder about convictions when you see disturbing videos like the white woman in the New York park calling the cops on a black man doing nothing but birdwatching, accusing him of crimes. With no recording of this incident, what might’ve happened? And how often has it happened to black people accused by whites? Finally, being charged in Floyd’s death is a whole lot different from being brought to justice given the way the court system has traditionally treated situations like this.