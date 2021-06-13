Blubaugh: Ambitions are powerful, particularly when fueled by good people capable of giving a little push when needed | COMMENTARY

Journalists don’t do it for the money, but because they’re passionate about telling stories and letting people know what’s going on. Thousands of “news desserts” have sprung up where newspapers once kept the community informed. I’ve tried to be unbiased in my job, but I’m biased on this one: Everyone should support journalism. For the price of a “venti” Starbucks drink, people can have monthly access on cellphones, tablets and laptops to what the school board is doing, what the county commissioners are doing, what their neighbors are doing. It’s a very small investment that pays dividends. I’m appreciative to the many, many readers who’ve made that investment the past three decades, allowing me to do what I wanted. Hopefully they got something out of the bargain, too.