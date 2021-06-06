Blubaugh: Pandemic, divisive politics fueling America’s epidemic of anger | COMMENTARY

I’ve pounded the horn while driving so often in the past few weeks I’m surprised it still works. It’s the rare occasion when I’m on a highway in Carroll County, like routes 140 or 97, that someone doesn’t cut me off, nearly causing an accident, as everyone’s goal when it’s time to merge is to surge, and be sure to try to slip in front of me as if making a pass at Daytona. And at the 140-97 intersection in Westminster? It’s a weekly occurrence to have to slam on not only the horn but also the brakes to avoid an accident because of overflow drive-thru traffic from Starbucks that backs up into the highway. (How is this allowed, by the way?) All of the above drivers make me mad and I let them know about it.