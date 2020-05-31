Blubaugh: The walking gaffe, inappropriateness personified and primary reasons we should vote

So, how about this primary election, huh?
First a disclaimer. Even though the presidential part of the primary turned into a dud, hopefully you have voted. Or will in the next few days. Yes, by mail. Or, if you don’t trust that method, by dropping off your ballot at the Westminster Senior Center, the Robert Moton Center or the South Carroll Swim Club.
If you simply refuse to heed the warnings not to show up in person on Tuesday, you certainly won’t see me standing in some socially distanced line, masked up, with fewer than usual election judges, listening to some people rant, but voting that way is better than not voting at all.
There are important local races being run.
If you have paid any attention the last few months, you know the Board of Education is a part of decisions of tremendous consequence. On tap in the foreseeable future? Possible redistricting, school construction and how to improve distance learning among myriad major topics. The next board will have a profound effect on the future of our kids, from toddlers to teenagers.
Also on the ballot, Circuit Court of Carroll County judge. Again, your vote has a consequence. The eventual winner in this race will help shape the court system for years to come.
Plus, party affiliated voters will also be choosing candidates to square off in November for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Regardless of how you feel about Congress, it’s consequential.
Of course, the one completely inconsequential aspect of this year’s delayed Maryland primary is what is usually the big draw every four years — the ability to play a role in nominating candidates for the presidency.
Back in the winter, which now feels like an eternity ago, there were more than a dozen candidates for the Democratic nomination, many of them seemingly viable, so a fascinating election appeared to be in the offing.
Then the South Carolina primary changed that course abruptly and irrevocably. Ironically, the path to the Democratic nomination was set in motion by a state that hasn’t voted Democrat in the general election since Jimmy Carter beat Gerald Ford in 1976. That’s our system for you.
Barring something completely unprecedented and unforeseen — and, really, the way 2020 is going, can that be ruled out? — the candidates are set.
Donald Trump vs. Joseph Biden.
Good luck to us all.
One of the commentators on the FiveThirtyEight political podcast nailed it by asserting that it’s time to stop calling the things Biden says gaffes just as it’s time to stop calling the things Trump says inappropriate.
Biden is a walking gaffe. Trump is inappropriateness personified.
Biden made the news recently by responding to a question posed by an African American radio host with, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
Nah, the Democrats don’t take African Americans for granted.
As for Trump, the latest in a long line of things you never thought you’d hear from a sitting president was his threat to social media to “strongly regulate, or close them down” followed by his signing an executive order in response to his being fact-checked by Twitter.
I’m no fan of social media, but when did Republicans start endorsing heavily regulating and/or shutting down businesses?
Many have and will cast proud and enthusiastic votes for one or the other. I envy them their certitude.
Many others will hold their nose and choose the lesser of two ... if not evils, maybe the lesser of two imperfect candidates, shall we say?
That will set the stage for what could be a far more interesting election in November, when our next president will be decided by six or eight states.
Spoiler alert: Maryland isn’t one of them. But then, as now, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t all vote.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.