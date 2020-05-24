Blubaugh: Borrowed advice from stand-in speaker at commencement, 2020-style

"The only real advice I can give you is to pursue your passion. Someone once said, do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s idiotic, of course. You’ll spend about 10,000 days of your life working. And it’s still work, no matter how much you love it. But it’s a lot better to do what you love than what you hate. Even worse, though, is doing what you tolerate. At least you’ll quit a job you hate. You could get stuck for many years in something you learn to tolerate.