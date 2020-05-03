Blubaugh: Neither snow nor rain nor coronavirus nor Trump can keep our letter-writers from their task

I’ve always enjoyed letters to the editor. In my present gig, I pay attention to them under the theory that if someone is taking the time and effort to to put pen to paper or to type out an email or to call the sound-off line, making their thoughts on a topic known far and wide, it is likely about something the letter-writer feels strongly about and, quite likely, there are many others who feel the same way but are unwilling to put in said time and effort.
That’s more true of some than others, of course. Some of our “frequent flyers” simply write variations of the same letter over over again. Just as Joe DiMaggio said he played his hardest in every single game on the chance some kid out there had never seen him play, these folks must be afraid some readers out there missed their message the first however many times they relayed it. But we certainly appreciate all of our letter-writers, clearly engaged citizens who provide their unique point of view, often as a counterpoint to our columnists or editorial board.
Perhaps the coronavirus pandemic has inspired readers or perhaps people just have more time on their hands, but for whatever reason we’ve had more reader input than usual over the past five or six weeks. We’ve published north of 65 letters to the editor totaling some 15,000 words since the first positive test for COVID-19 in Carroll County.
Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump is the most oft-written name in letters to the editor. Also not surprisingly, none of the letter-writers seems to be on the fence about Trump, the most polarizing figure since, well, anybody got one?
The themes run from thanking God Trump is president because he’s the only one who could lead us now to Trump is completely at fault because he was more interested in the stock market or his reelection than the American people. Not much in-between. Many of the letters throw in condemnation of their least favorite Times columnists or fellow letter-writers, strictly along party lines.
My unscientific analysis shows 13 anti-Trump letters and 11 pro-Trump letters in very Republican Carroll County. I won’t speculate as to whether that has any big-picture meaning. Could be as simple as Democrats like writing letters more than Republicans. Or maybe Trump’s constant refrain that the media is the enemy has turned his supporters against even the local newspapers that are far more interested in municipal and county government than federal. If so, that’s a shame.
The two main local topics have been the coronavirus and the Circuit Court judge race.
We’ve run about 20 coronavirus letters. Many have been apolitical, celebrating Carroll countians who are helping us get through this crisis or providing opinions on how and when we will get through it. The anti-lockdown and pro-lockdown contingents have shown up in small but equal measures. The letter from a woman who couldn’t visit her dying husband in the hospital because she had coronavirus symptoms was perhaps the most heart-wrenching we’ve ever run.
We’ve had 10 letters endorsing candidates for Circuit Court judge. It’s encouraging that people are paying close attention to a local race in a year when the primary election was postponed and will be run as no other in our history, but it’s a bit disappointing to have received just one letter relating to the Board of Education race.
Other topics bringing multiple letters have been the Kirwan bill and waste disposal. We’ve also about 15 one-off letters on particular stories or other items of community interest. Some critical. Some funny. Some illuminating. All appreciated.
Of course, we don’t run every letter we receive. Some are incoherent. Some are blatantly false. And some are libelous. (Remember, libel has to defame and damage someone and has to be demonstrably false. It would be very difficult to libel a national public figure; quite easy to libel your neighbor.)
And then there was a letter I didn’t dare run for fear that someone might take it literally, rather than in the satirical way it was intended, advising Reopen Maryland Now protesters not to drink bleach to fight the coronavirus but rather to inject it as the president advised, thereby getting faster and more satisfactory results. I can run it in this format because I can add the following polite disclaimer: DON’T INJECT BLEACH AND DON’T DRINK BLEACH YOU IDIOT! Feel free to use it to fight stains, of course.
Now that we’ve run that one, I guess that makes the Trump score 14-11 against. Come on, Trump fans, you’re falling behind.
Anyway, thanks for the letters and keep them coming. There are worse things to do in isolation.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.