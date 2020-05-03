Blubaugh: Neither snow nor rain nor coronavirus nor Trump can keep our letter-writers from their task

That’s more true of some than others, of course. Some of our “frequent flyers” simply write variations of the same letter over over again. Just as Joe DiMaggio said he played his hardest in every single game on the chance some kid out there had never seen him play, these folks must be afraid some readers out there missed their message the first however many times they relayed it. But we certainly appreciate all of our letter-writers, clearly engaged citizens who provide their unique point of view, often as a counterpoint to our columnists or editorial board.