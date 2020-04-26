Blubaugh: TV sports a temporary cure for isolation and boredom

Six weeks into isolation, those of us whose families and friends remain healthy and those still able to work, recognize how fortunate we are.
But we’re still bored.
We’ve played enough card games and board and games to last a lifetime while putting together so many puzzles we’d be formidable on “Survivor.” We’ve taken the dogs for walks so often their paws are sore. We’ve binge-watched every series or documentary worth binge-watching, and plenty that aren’t.
Facebook recognizes this boredom, constantly giving us inane things to do.
Post a picture of your pet every day for 10 days? Sure. Post a record that had an influence on you? Of course. Watch a video of every youth team in Carroll County throwing a ball to each other from one side of the frame to the other? Why not. We’ve even scrambled to find old yearbooks to put up graduation photos “in honor” of the class of 2020. (Not sure that’s honoring as much as taunting — might as well throw in a prom picture and shots from beach week.)
It’s obvious we need something to do. For many, that something is watching sports on TV.
It might seem silly but it’s hard to overstate its importance to a lot of us — and how much time it consumes. In April alone, I would’ve spent untold hours watching the Final Four, the Masters, Major League Baseball games, and the NBA and NHL playoffs.
It really is a void. Fortunately, we have YouTube — and networks bereft of live content — showing old events. Plus, last week, we got some actual sports. Sort of.
With no magnolias or or soothing music coming from Augusta National this spring, I sat down for as good a replacement as I could find: the final round of the 1986 Masters, when 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus came out of nowhere, and “out of hibernation,” to win. Not that I really needed to watch it as I can see, in my mind’s eye, Nicklaus hitting his incredible long-iron second shot and sinking his putt for eagle at 15, nearly scoring a hole-in-one and making easy birdie at the next and then raising his oversized putter just before his ball drops into the hole at 17 for his final birdie. But I’ll never get tired of rewatching it all.
I don’t remember the 1970s as well. So when I got lost in the first game of the 1979 ALCS between the Orioles and the Angels, it was like watching it for the first time. The pregame introductions brought back just how loud it used to get at Memorial Stadium and how those fans loved their Orioles It was stunning to see how much the players, and manager Earl Weaver, reacted to the crowd, in pregame and after John Lowenstein’s walk-off homer. The best part for me, though, was watching Jim Palmer pitch against Nolan Ryan. Like Nicklaus’ putting stance, Palmer’s majestic delivery is forever etched in my brain.
“The Last Dance,” the documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, premiered last Sunday night at 9. I was in front of the TV by 8. The only thing more amazing than Jordan’s ability to get to the basket, to suspend himself in the air, to will his team to victory is that anyone would have broken up that team. GM Jerry Krause had a successful career, but his “organizations win championships" quote should be on his tombstone. And while young people today may be shocked at how Jordan treated his teammates, they should pay more attention to his work ethic, ability, consistency and, especially, his team’s results.
Then came Thursday. The NFL draft. The first sports I’d watched in more than a month without already knowing the outcome.
When I was much younger, I spent every Saturday watching college football, so I knew all the players being drafted. When I was a sports columnist, I’d be at Owings Mills writing about the Ravens’ picks, so I had to do my homework. In recent years, I’ve lost a lot of interest in the draft. But this year? Somehow seeing Commissioner Roger Goodell was affirming. And it’s always great fun to see the excitement on the faces of the top picks. The best part, though, was seeing sports highlights — usually a part of my daily routine, but sorely lacking lately. I was out of my chair, excitedly watching as big offensive linemen I’d never heard of pancaked defensive players.
It was fun. And it felt normal.
The lack of sports is nowhere near the most important thing right now. But it’s not nothing. So, when exactly is that Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson-Peyton Manning-Tom Brady golf match?
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.