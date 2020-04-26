Blubaugh: TV sports a temporary cure for isolation and boredom

With no magnolias or or soothing music coming from Augusta National this spring, I sat down for as good a replacement as I could find: the final round of the 1986 Masters, when 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus came out of nowhere, and “out of hibernation,” to win. Not that I really needed to watch it as I can see, in my mind’s eye, Nicklaus hitting his incredible long-iron second shot and sinking his putt for eagle at 15, nearly scoring a hole-in-one and making easy birdie at the next and then raising his oversized putter just before his ball drops into the hole at 17 for his final birdie. But I’ll never get tired of rewatching it all.