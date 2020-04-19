Blubaugh: Of course we will reopen, it’s the ‘when’ that makes all the difference

Has the government made missteps at the local, state and federal level? Of course. It’s awfully hard for people in the private sector, suddenly separated from their jobs and paychecks through no fault of their own, to look at city, state and federal workers being paid to stay home, and in many cases being paid more handsomely than ever to do their work. And it’s hard to understand how certain businesses are deemed essential — yes, conspiracy theorists, it is true that liquor stores sell products that are very heavily taxed — while others are forced to shutter.