Blubaugh: Coronavirus doing what Sanders couldn’t

Sanders had to stop campaigning because of the coronavirus, but he was done by then anyway. In four days, he went from the Democrats’ delegate leader and favorite to square off with President Trump on Election Day to being wholly usurped by Joseph Biden. Sanders got smoked in South Carolina on Feb. 29 and nearly swept on Super Tuesday, March 3, when Biden won 10 of the 14 states. Other candidates who had figured prominently in the mix proceeded to drop out and then it was just a matter of whether Bernie would stick it out as he did in 2016.