Blubaugh: A tragic week filled with sickness, violence and death, right here in Carroll County

I’ve spent the vast majority of the past half-century in Carroll County, more than a quarter-century at the Carroll County Times,trying to pay considerable attention to what’s happening around us here, the good and bad.
If there’s been a worse week than the one we just finished, I can’t remember it.
Since at least March 12, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first community-spread case of the coronavirus in the state, closed senior centers and outlawed gatherings of more than 250 people, every Marylander has been, or certainly should have been, well aware of the threat posed by COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.
Still, many in Carroll sort of skated for awhile. Kids enjoyed their time off from school. Businesses largely stayed open, albeit many of them transitioning to a somewhat different business model. Most people continued to work, many of them remotely. Here and there would come word of a new case in Carroll, but, hey, those afflicted were doing well, recovering at home.
The restrictions got tighter — gatherings limited to 10 or fewer, non-essential businesses closed — and then came news on Friday, March 27 that two residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home had tested positive. Every day since has been a roundhouse to the face, a kick to the groin, whatever metaphor you choose. It’s been awful.
Last Saturday night, we learned that two cases at Pleasant View had swelled to 66 and the first fatality blamed on COVID-19 was announced by the Carroll County Health Department. By Monday, the same day Gov. Larry Hogan issued his stay-at-home executive order, there were 77 positive tests from Pleasant View and a second resident was dead. Three more died on Tuesday, the same day we found out that the intensive care unit at Carroll Hospital was full.
Wednesday, still gripped by the Pleasant View tragedy, four positive tests were confirmed at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, a huge retirement community and elder care facility. Thursday brought three more cases at Carroll Lutheran and word that 18 Pleasant View staff members had tested positives. News not on the level of human life, but still sobering, came with the revelation that more than 2,600 Carroll countians had filed for unemployment the previous week. Two weeks earlier the number had been a mere 31. No wonder the county commissioners spent much of their Thursday meeting focused on reducing expenses and contemplating raising fees with the expectations of a significant revenue shortfall related to the coronavirus.
Just as we were beginning to fully comprehend the scope of the crisis, an unspeakable tragedy occurred in Mount Airy on Thursday afternoon, when Heather Zujkowski, with her three young children at home, and her 18-year-old neighbor Noah Homayouni were shot and killed, allegedly by Heather Zujkowski’s estranged husband Joseph Zujkowski during a rampage that saw him expel 30 rounds from his weapon, finally killing himself.
This shouldn’t happen anywhere, but it just does not happen here. Except it did Thursday, devastating family, friends, an entire community.
A sixth Pleasant View resident died on Friday, when six more staff members tested positive. The total of coronavirus cases at Carroll Lutheran was announced as being up to seven residents and two staffers. Per capita, no county in Maryland has been hit harder by the coronavirus than ours. And just when it seemed the week was, mercifully, over, the scanner crackled with word of a shooting in Westminster. A man was shot multiple times and had to be airlifted after allegedly pointing a rifle at five Westminster police officers.
Far too much death and sickness and violence amid a backdrop of unemployment, shuttered businesses and scared, isolated citizens.
No, I can’t remember a worse week in Carroll County.
And while I’d like to believe that means this week — and the next, and the next — will be better, I don’t know that to be true. No one does. As Hogan said Friday, "We simply don’t know just how bad things are going to get.”
In the meantime, keep those who were killed or died last week, as well as those struggling, in your thoughts as you stay at home, stay in touch with family and friends, and stay safe.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.