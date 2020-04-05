Blubaugh: A tragic week filled with sickness, violence and death, right here in Carroll County

Wednesday, still gripped by the Pleasant View tragedy, four positive tests were confirmed at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, a huge retirement community and elder care facility. Thursday brought three more cases at Carroll Lutheran and word that 18 Pleasant View staff members had tested positives. News not on the level of human life, but still sobering, came with the revelation that more than 2,600 Carroll countians had filed for unemployment the previous week. Two weeks earlier the number had been a mere 31. No wonder the county commissioners spent much of their Thursday meeting focused on reducing expenses and contemplating raising fees with the expectations of a significant revenue shortfall related to the coronavirus.