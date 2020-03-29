Blubaugh: As coronavirus crisis rages it’s trite but true that we’re all in this together

From my very limited observations, I would suggest kids are handling it really well and, at least in my unscientific sample, seem far less stressed and anxious than I would’ve expected, but, rather, more relaxed and comfortable than usual. Yes, they miss their friends, but they have more ways than ever to stay in touch with them. What they don’t miss is those fellow students who make many of their school days so difficult to get through. Yes, they miss their sports and other extracurriculars. What they don’t miss is the ridiculous overscheduling their parents have been putting them through.