Blubaugh: Vaccine refusal the illogical next step for those who’ve done ‘bad job’ throughout pandemic | COMMENTARY

Three out of every four Carroll County residents who are 65 or older, fully 75% according to the health department, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
That’s the good news. The bad news? That other 25% might not ever join them, based on national polling that shows one in four Americans don’t plan to be vaccinated.
That would leave thousands in this county and tens of millions across America vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus, getting sick, passing it on to others, putting lives in danger needlessly. Foolishly.
Some worry about a vaccine brought to market in record time. Some claim distrust of societal infrastructure. For some, it’s just politics.
Based on polling, Trump Republicans, who want the former president to get credit for Operation Warp Speed, oddly don’t want to be get the shot. If Trump had won the election, they’d likely be the first ones in line. And maybe hardcore Democrats would be the ones refusing.
This is where we are in 2021.
In most cases where people hold steadfast to political views, no matter how ridiculous, we kind of shrug and say, well, it’s America. People have a right to their opinion.
Problem is, most of us want to get back to our old lives. That will be made more difficult if one-quarter of the population refuses to do what science shows is the right thing.
“Realistically,” Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer said Thursday, “we may have most of the people we want to have vaccinated by late June or early July. Then you might have 20 percent sitting on the fence — and trying to convince those people to get vaccinated is what we will be working on at that point in time.”
Seems hard to fathom we’d have to convince people to do something that will so obviously help them and the community, but plenty have pushed back on pretty much everything pandemic-related, failing to do small things to help mitigate transmission, fueling surges and, now, likely prolonging the suffering.
A Monmouth University poll recently found that more than half of those surveyed — 53% of the country — believe the American public has done a “bad job” with the pandemic. That’s right, us. And vaccine refusal is the illogical next step.
During Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, President Ed Rothstein said he is not a lawyer, but followed the time-honored attorney practice of never asking a question without already knowing the answer when he asked Singer if there is any reason someone should not wear a mask or be vaccinated.
Regarding masks, Singers reiterated what he’s been saying for months. Yes, they’re a bit of a hassle. Yes, some feel they’re an infringement upon rights. But, ultimately, they’re a minor inconvenience. “I think it’s all about protecting each other, trying to take care of each other,” he told the commissioners.
Are masks a solution? No. But if they work even some of the time, they’re reducing transmission and keeping vulnerable people from contracting the virus as well as keeping from passing it on to young, healthy people who could give it to those more vulnerable.
As for the vaccine, even those who say the science isn’t strong enough to convince them about masks, even those who initially said “no way” to a government-backed vaccine created and tested in such a short time, even those who think tracking devices are being implanted (which would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous), have to concede the vaccine is working and is not killing people.
“Back in the 1800s, people were against all kinds of vaccines — [for] diseases we’ve now eradicated form our lives,” Singer said. “I can’t give you a reason you shouldn’t be vaccinated, but not everybody’s going to want to listen to the local health officer.”
Not when there are so many great memes on the internet. Singer went on to suggest people talk to a trusted family physician. Do the research, read the literature, get the facts.
Or simply trust your own eyes, when you notice neighbors coming home vaccinated, healthy and restarting their lives without fear.
Singer said the COVID-19 vaccine is safer than the flu vaccine, that the number of people who would have any sort of serious reaction is “extremely small.” That’s not to say there can’t be side effects — especially after the second dose. But they subside quickly.
“It’s kind of a one-day thing. To me it’s worth it, feeling bad one day, [rather] than potentially ending up in the hospital or dying of COVID,” Singer said. “And [it’s] helping to end the spread of this disease in our community.”
Assuming too many don’t refuse it.
