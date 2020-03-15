Blubaugh: A crisis with no end date

Wednesday night represented the tipping point in terms of America’s attitude toward the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Before Wednesday, it seemed reasonable to most to simply ignore everything about it other than its effect on our retirement accounts as life was going on as normal all around us, no one knew anyone who had been infected and the president had been telling us that the spread had been contained, that we had “shut it down” and that, anyway, a vaccine would be ready “very soon.”
Then, on Wednesday, we learned an NBA player had tested positive and that the league was suspending play and that beloved actor Tom Hanks had tested positive and then watched as President Trump made a speech so tone-deaf it caused the Dow futures to drop precipitously with every sentence and so riddled with incorrect information that his staff had to issue multiple corrections.
Since Wednesday, the rapid response to what was now clearly understood to be a global pandemic and national emergency — such as the closing of schools and senior centers and libraries and the postponement or cancellation from everything from local bingo nights to March Madness and professional sports seasons — brought everyone into reality. We went from paying almost no attention to COVID-19 to cleaning out store shelves formerly filled with toilet paper, cleaning products, milk and meat in a panic.
It’s easy to make fun of the TP hoarders except for one thing: This crisis has no end date. This isn’t a 30-inch snowstorm or a hurricane or even a prison sentence when everyone has a good idea about when things will be back to normal.
Oh, sure, school systems across the state are supposed to reopen on Monday, March 30. Let’s hope against hope they are able to and everyone’s able to stop self-quarantining and adhering to social distancing and working from home.
Problem is, what are we going to do two weeks from now when there are many, many more confirmed cases of the coronavirus? Do we just say, OK, break’s over, back at it? Truth is, there are almost certainly numerous people walking around in Carroll County, hopefully in their own homes, with COVID-19. Feeling fine or displaying mild symptoms. Quite likely passing the coronavirus onto others, some of whom will be affected far more seriously.
I know, I know, statistically, this doesn’t look all that scary, closing in on 3,000 positive tests and 50 dead. The flu kills many more Americans in a week than this thing has since it first showed up within our borders. It is estimated that 12,000 to 60,000 die of the flu in the United States each year.
But that is out of more than 10 million infected. COVID-19 kills the elderly and the compromised at a horrifying rate. And it’s incredibly contagious. If you’re a kid or a healthy adult, you’re probably going to be fine even if you go out and act a bit irresponsibly right now. Just understand, if you have four living grandparents and each gets the coronavirus, statistically, you’ll soon have three living grandparents. That OK?
It seems we are where Italy was a few weeks ago. Now, with more than 20,000 cases and some 1,500 deaths, with nowhere near enough hospital beds or medical staff to treat the ill, the entire country is on lockdown and will remain that way for weeks.
Reports from a panel of experts at the University of California, San Francisco that hit the internet this week were downright terrifying. They peg the number of Americans who will eventually be infected at somewhere between 40% and 70% of the population. This is a virus that is estimated to be 10 times more lethal than the flu. You do the math.
So now that we’re all belatedly taking this seriously, everyone should stay in as much as possible, practice hyper-hygiene and maintain proper social distance. That’s still not going to contain the coronavirus, experts say, but at least if half the country is going to get infected, it will be spread out over weeks and months, thereby allowing our health care system to keep up.
These are unprecedented times. Nothing is as it was Wednesday. There is no way to plan for the near future.
“We’ll get through this,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz said Friday.
“We look forward to returning to normalcy as soon as possible," Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Steven Lockard said.
We will get through this. And we will return to normalcy. I just wouldn’t expect it to happen in two weeks.
