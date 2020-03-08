Blubaugh: One bright spot that could result from coronavirus outbreak? The end of the handshake.

Also, maybe this will help all those amateur political pundits understand the stock market a bit better. The market is affected by myriad factors, real and perceived, from all over the world. It isn’t controlled by the president of the United States. President Trump was getting way too much credit when the Dow was flirting with 30,000 and, while he can be blamed for other things, he shouldn’t take a hit for the fastest market correction since the Great Depression.