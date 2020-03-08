Blubaugh: One bright spot that could result from coronavirus outbreak? The end of the handshake.

The coronavirus is a serious issue, with more than 100,000 cases and some 3,500 deaths worldwide. A state of emergency was declared in Maryland after the three first cases in the state were announced. Everyone’s thoughts are with those affected, wishing speedy recoveries, and we all hope it can be contained as best as possible.
Maybe some good can come out of COVID-19, however.
For example, perhaps this will lead to improved hygiene. The top recommendation from the Maryland Department of Health for preventing the coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently. Did people really need a possible pandemic to realize this? Apparently so. A Michigan State University study found that only 5% of people wash their hands long enough to kill germs after using the bathroom, with 10% not washing at all and 33% failing to use soap.
Also, maybe this will help all those amateur political pundits understand the stock market a bit better. The market is affected by myriad factors, real and perceived, from all over the world. It isn’t controlled by the president of the United States. President Trump was getting way too much credit when the Dow was flirting with 30,000 and, while he can be blamed for other things, he shouldn’t take a hit for the fastest market correction since the Great Depression.
But here’s the best thing that could come out of this: The end of the handshake.
It’s believed the handshake began as a peaceful gesture to show neither person was carrying a weapon and thus shouldn’t be feared. These days, we shake hands as a gesture of friendship or out of respect when meeting someone new or to denote an agreement has been reached. Or simply out of habit.
But experts are urging us not to. Infectious disease specialists liken our hands to Petri dishes and the longer the contact between hands, the better the chance of transferring germs. As the coronavirus spreads, we’re supposed to avoid handshakes like, well, the plague.
This practice should’ve ended long ago anyway.
It just feels awkward. It’s not obvious when or whether to initiate. And if you wait too long to extend your hand and the other person is no longer paying attention, you look and feel as if you’re being snubbed.
You want to be firm — manly, even — but not so firm as to make it painful on the other person. And when your hand is engulfed by a mountain of a man, you can’t help but feel like you’re 8 years old again, forced to shake hands with an adult.
And these days, it’s unclear whether it’s just going to be a handshake or whether it’s going to turn into the even more awkward man-hug. (Don’t get me started on hugging.)
Of course, the biggest problem with the handshake is exactly why it’s being discouraged. You never know where the other person’s hand has been.
We’re not assuming the worst about potential scratching within the nose or anywhere else, nor are we even considering trips to the bathroom that end without washing (although, again, apparently that’s a problem).
But how about the germs Mr. Hand just picked up from a cellphone or steering wheel or door handle or pet? According to Digital Trends, the dirtiest places in a home are, in order, a sponge, a video game controller, a coffee reservoir, a toothbrush holder and a cutting board. (Note to self: Never again shake hands in the kitchen.)
It’s that easy to get germs on your hands. And the best way to pass them along to others is by sticking your hand out as if to say, “Put 'er there.”
So experts are telling us to stop this outdated tradition as a way of keeping COVID-19 from spreading. As an added bonus, all manner of microbes won’t be spread, keeping us safer from the flu or E. Coli or Staphylococcus.
What to do instead? A high-five is better than a handshake thanks to a shorter duration of palm contact. But a fist bump is far preferable, completely eliminating the palm from the process. Yet the hand is still involved and, again, the hand is pretty disgusting.
Elbow bump? Better still, but, let’s face it, if people aren’t sneezing into their hand, they’re sneezing into their elbow. Plenty of germs hang out at that joint.
Can we just agree on the chest bump? You’ve seen athletes do it when being introduced before a game or celebrating a big play. No hands involved. No skin-to-skin contact. No passage of germs.
The next time you meet someone or run into an old pal or want to seal a deal, don’t extend your right hand. Crouch, activate your leg muscles and leap chest-first, making solid contact, though not enough to knock down the stranger/friend/business associate.
Let’s make chest-bumping the new normal. No more awkward, disgusting handshakes from this day forward, OK? No, we don’t have to shake on it.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.