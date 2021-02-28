Blubaugh: B-listers on Cameo offer perfect present amid pandemic for our celebrity-obsessed culture | COMMENTARY

For example, “The Office,” which has experienced a huge second wave during the pandemic, is well-represented on Cameo. You won’t find bona fide celebrities Steve Carell or John Krasinski, but for $179 you can get a message from the actor who played David Wallace. One more dollar gets you the actress who played Meredith. For $195, Kevin, for $200, Oscar, and $329 gets you Stanley. The most expensive Office mate? Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby. The least-liked character on the show goes for $495.