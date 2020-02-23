Blubaugh: Dems focus on wrong numbers at debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn’t help herself any, either. Everybody forgets names from time to time. Seemingly having no idea who the president of Mexico was during an interview is a pretty big slip-up, and absolutely fair game for her to be called on. When Pete Buttigieg wouldn’t let her off the hook with her rehearsed answer, she sounded ridiculous by asking, “Are you calling me dumb?” No, he hadn’t. But that retort left people wondering.