Blubaugh: Limbaugh both the quintessential American success story and partly responsible for the divided mess we’re in today | COMMENTARY

I’m sure some of the bigotry and hate he would be called out for later must have existed then. I was probably not astute enough to pick up on all of it and I’m sure I ignored some of it because, as a captive audience, I was starved for entertainment. I also believed Limbaugh was doing it with a wink and a nod. I was never really sure he believed what he said, that he just realized he had caught lightning in a bottle. I never thought he took himself too seriously in those days and his critiques of society didn’t seem as mean-spirited as they became later.