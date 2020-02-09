On Friday night, the hopefuls for the Democratic presidential nomination capped the week by debating each other in New Hampshire, their latest opportunity to eat their own before the nation’s first primary. This time, Pete Buttigieg was treated as the front runner and thus the punching bag. We’ll see how that works for him. It hasn’t gone so well for the previous flavors of the month as Joe Biden went from prohibitive favorite to admitting Friday he’s an underdog and Elizabeth Warren’s percentage in the polls is now almost as low as her percentage of Native American DNA.