Blubaugh: On Super Sunday, normalcy in seeing a familiar figure amid the abnormalcy of watching the game at home | COMMENTARY

Longtime sports fans in Carroll County no doubt remember Super Bowl XXXV, when the Baltimore Ravens routed the New York Giants to win their first championship. That was two full decades ago. Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden were just getting into the prime of their careers. Superstar Jamal Lewis was a rookie and future stars Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs were still in college. They’re all long retired. Some who played in that game are deceased. Current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had just turned 4 at the time.