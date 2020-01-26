To Fox News viewers, the hosts aren’t just reporting or analyzing the news, they’re justifying every vote for Trump and making fun of those who dare to question anything the president says or does. To viewers of CNN or MSNBC, it’s the opposite. The news show hosts pick apart everything Trump says or days and make it pretty clear they think Trump supporters are morons. Same goes for the numerous partisan websites that have materialized over the past few years. And, of course, some feel similarly about print media. (I disagree, but I get it.)