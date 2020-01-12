But, after spending the early part of the week assuaging kids’ worries about World War III and then seriously contemplating the possibility myself, things worked out about as well as could be expected. No matter where anybody stands on Trump or the killing of Suleimani, nobody was rooting for the worst-case scenario. As they say, past performance is no guarantee of future results and the president’s reactions will be just as impossible to predict when the next crisis arises. But Trump gets high marks for how he handled this week’s crisis.