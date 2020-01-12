I went home Tuesday evening with the intention of watching the University of Maryland take on Ohio State in a college basketball matchup between two ranked teams. I wound up skipping it after news broke that Iran had hit US military bases with ballistic missiles.
My kids had already been asking if we were involved in World War III based on what they were inundated with on social media. (If you think it’s difficult for adults to differentiate the real vs. fake on the internet, imagine how tough it is for middle-schoolers.)
I had told them not to worry but, truth is, I was worried. Because there was absolutely no doubt Iran would respond to the killing of Qassem Suleimani by a US drone strike on Jan. 3. And there was absolutely no way to guess how President Trump would react to that response.
Was Suleimani’s killing justified? The vast majority of those chiming in on this question — either supporting or denouncing the killing — either had never heard of or, at the very least, had never given much thought to him before the drone strike. Suleimani wasn’t a household name in this country, at least not in the way Osama bin Laden was.
As usual, whether it was justified seemed to come down to which side of the aisle you inhabit. He was either responsible for hundreds of American deaths and thousands of other deaths or he was an ally in the fight against the Islamic State. According to Trump, Suleimani was masterminding operations that were an imminent threat to the United States.
Maybe he was. But it’s hard to give a president who lies on so many seemingly insignificant points, the benefit of the doubt on something this significant. And who could dismiss out of hand those speculating about a “wag the dog” scenario?
At any rate, the issue on the minds of everyone in this country was, what would the fallout be once Iran struck back? When it happened Tuesday, the worst-case scenario — World War III — truly seemed to be on the table because it was initially unclear the harm done by the Iranian missiles or what exactly the most unpredictable president in history might do to retaliate.
Hence, a night of channel-surfing to watch talking heads and foreign policy “experts” and politicians and retired officers speculating as the world held its breath.
Only what played out the rest of the night and the next day was pretty much the best-case scenario. No American casualties. And that, apparently, was Iran’s plan along: A face-saving attack to placate their people without doing something to incur fire and fury from Trump.
When Trump finally addressed America shortly before noon on Wednesday, it was in typical fashion in that he blustered and blamed his predecessor. But it was also atypical in that his reaction to the attacks was measured and positively presidential. Tougher sanctions. A call for other nations and NATO to respond in kind. No military response.
This isn’t over, of course. It’s a powder keg. There’s no guarantee Iran won’t, at some point, decide some American lives are needed to avenge Suleimani. And there’s no guarantee Trump won’t change his mind, either.
But, after spending the early part of the week assuaging kids’ worries about World War III and then seriously contemplating the possibility myself, things worked out about as well as could be expected. No matter where anybody stands on Trump or the killing of Suleimani, nobody was rooting for the worst-case scenario. As they say, past performance is no guarantee of future results and the president’s reactions will be just as impossible to predict when the next crisis arises. But Trump gets high marks for how he handled this week’s crisis.
By the weekend, the news channels and the partisan electorate had returned to their corners to resume arguing about impeachment. In other words, back to normal.
It almost makes me wish I had gone ahead and watched the Terps’ win on Tuesday. Certainly would’ve been better than watching their sorry performance at Iowa on Friday.
Bob Blubaugh is the editor of the Carroll County Times. His column appears Sundays. Email him at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.